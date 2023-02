LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are looking for two people wanted in connection to a stolen wallet and fraudulent use of a credit cards.

One of the suspects, police said, was an elderly man in an electrical scooter who is missing his right arm.

Police said the alleged theft occurred Feb.3 at Total Wine on Ambassador Caffery.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects should contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477)

All callers will remain anonymous.

