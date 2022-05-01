UPDATE: 05/01/22 4:35 p.m.: Twelve people, including the suspected gunman, were injured following an early morning shooting in downtown Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, the incident occurred in the 500 block of Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to a report of shots fired in progress, and when they arrived, came into contact with the suspected gunman.

An officer fired his service weapon and struck the suspect, Green said.

“Right now his (the suspect) condition is listed as critical,” she said.

Green said all 11 victims sustained non life threatening injuries and have been treated for their injuries at local hospitals.

There were no fatalities reported from the shooting.

Green said it remains unclear if any of the victims knew the gunman or if he was just shooting at random people.

The Lafayette Sheriff’s Department has been called to investigate the officer involved shooting. The LPD states multiple people were injured and taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.