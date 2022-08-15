LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After announcing last month that the company planned to rebrand, Lafayette based company Waitr officially announced Monday the rebranding to ASAP and a “deliver anything” business model.

The name change is the culmination of the company’s recent transition to bring its best-in-class food delivery services to a broader array of products. In recent weeks, they signed agreements to launch delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts, and other ‘need it now’ products.

“ASAP expresses our new brand identity, building on our original delivery ethos,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr Holdings Inc. “The strategies we have implemented have reinforced our ‘anything, anywhere ASAP’ vision, making us the go-to company for a wider range of products and services. And of course, our emphasis on working with businesses to make them more successful will never change.”

Among the new business expansions under the ASAP brand is the company’s proprietary in-stadium ordering technology. ASAP has secured exclusive in-stadium mobile ordering agreements with MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints, the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

The company’s new stock ticker symbol aligning with the ASAP rebranding will be revealed later in the year.