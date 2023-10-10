LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Northside High School in Lafayette.

The school was placed on lockdown, as was David Thibodeaux STEM Academy, which is also in the area. The alert has been changed to shelter-in-place and students will be dismissed at their normal time, police said.

Witnesses have reported a heavy police presence in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

