LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Amid recent social media school threats, Northside High was placed on lockdown and one juvenile Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested.

Northside High was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a social media threat was made against an administrator.

The threat stated that the administrator would be shot, stated police.

Investigators with the Youth Services Section are actively investigating the incident.

In an unrelated incident, a juvenile student from Paul Breaux Middle School was arrested on Nov. 28 after police connected them to the bomb threat that occurred at Paul Breaux Middle School on Oct. 10.

The student was arrested and placed into the Juvenile Detention Home on one count of Terrorizing, according to police.