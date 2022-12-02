LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One of the biggest Christmas traditions in Acadiana kicked off Friday night- Noel Acadien au Village! It’s the 42nd year of the holiday display, and every year, it gets bigger and better. This year, there’s over a million Christmas lights.

“brian hensgens, ceo of larc: “It’s awesome. Last night we had our sponsors here, and people literally left with tears in their eyes,” Brian Hensgens, CEO of LARC, said.

When you step into Noel Acadian au Village, you’ll see light shows, including the Cajun country Christmas area and the enchanted forest. Then, of course, there’s the carnival rides, hot chocolate, holiday shopping, live music, and photos with Santa.

Hensgens, who organized the light show, says people come here year after year because it truly feels like Christmas.

“Where else can you go where everybody is happy? Nobody is coming here to disagree about anything. Everybody is coming here because it’s beautiful, and they want to get into the Christmas spirit. I think it’s just a little picture of how things could be if everybody thought that way all the time,” he said.

While people bring their friends and families for the lights and rides, Hensgens says it’s all for a great cause.

It’s the biggest fundraiser for LARC, a nonprofit that takes care of developmentally disabled adults in Acadiana.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser, but all of Acadien Village, what I want people to know is, it’s not just the lights. Acadien Village is owned by LARC simply as a fundraiser. So anytime you come to Acadien Village, during the day and come to the store, come inside and take the tour, all of that money goes to our clients,” Hensgens added.

Noel Acadien au Village is open every day between now and December 23. Gates open at 5:30, and admission is $10 at the gate.

Hensgens also notes that you can only enter on West Broussard Road, and you can only exit on Rue Du Belier Street. He says your maps may take you to the entrance on West Broussard Road, but this is incorrect.