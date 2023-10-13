LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire around 6 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Evergreen Street.
Authorities said the house was vacant when firefighters arrived, but neighbors reported that homeless people have been staying in the house.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
