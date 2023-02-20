LAFAYETE PARISH, La. (KLFY) No one was injured after a Lafayette Parish home was reportedly shot up just before dawn Monday.

According to reports, dozens of shots were fired at a home located at Verline and Langley Drive, near Chemin Metairie Road.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, so far, has only confirmed that deputies are investigating an incident involving aggravated criminal damage to property.

LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said that an incident happened around 4 a.m. in that area.

Viewer submitted photo

She said no person was injured and that the case remains under investigation.

Neighbors tell us when detectives arrived, they collected more than 50 shell casings from the street and near the home.