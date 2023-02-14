LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) No injuries were reported after a crane fell on a house in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lafayette Police, the crane fell during a large tree removal operation that was being performed by CDH crane rentals.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the crane tipped over and landed on the home in the 100 block of Goldman Street, causing major damage.

She said the crane remained there for several hours before the removal process began around 6 p.m.

The roadway remains blocked as of 10 p.m. while the removal process continues, Green said.