LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Thursday evening house fire in Lafayette leaves heavy damage, but no injuries.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of South Richter Drive around 7:17 p.m. Thursday night. Once they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from a single-family house. An outside storage/laundry room was on fire. The fire spread through the attic to the main residence. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. Unfortunately, the house sustained heavy fire and water damage.

The owner was home with her adult son when she began smelling something burning in the house. She noticed smoke started filling up the house. After exiting the house, they noticed the laundry/storage room on fire. No one was injured.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in an outside storage room used as a laundry room as well. The cause of the fire is under investigation.