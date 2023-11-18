SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — No injuries were reported in a shooting following the high school football playoff game between Acadiana and Carencro high school, according to authorities.

On Friday, Nov. 17 at approximately 9:50 p.m. officers with the Scott Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a shooting at Acadiana High School. Scott police officers on security detail for the Acadiana/Carencro football game were on the scene at the time of the call.

Officers said after working their way through heavy congestion in the schools parking lot, they were flagged down by Lafayette Parish Sheriff deputies who were on the crime scene. Officials said they shooting occurred on a roadway adjacent to the practice football field and were able to find two witnesses as well as three vehicles hit with stray bullets and multiple shell casings.

After securing the scene, officers said they were able to confirm no one was injured in the shooting and found two hand guns matching the shell casings found prior. One male juvenile was arrested for questioning, according to authorities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The juvenile was transported to the Scott Police Department, where officials said he admitted to the shooting during questioning. The juvenile said he to shot in the direction of a subject who he believed pointed a gun at him during a verbal altercation in the school’s parking lot, according to officers. Officials said none of the witnesses could confirm seeing any other individual with a firearm when being interviewed.

The juvenile was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center for the following:

Possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone

Illegal discharge of a firearm

3 counts of aggravated damage to property

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Latest Post