LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy Principal Alex Melton said Tuesday that school administrators did not find any evidence about a student who reportedly made a threat to campus but did say “all potential threats are taken seriously and investigated.”

In an email to parents, Melton did not say what kind of threat. He did say that it was students who reported the information to administrators.

The school on Teurlings Drive in Lafayette has more than 1200 students.

The notice from the principal said an investigation found that it was not a credible threat.

“Parents, Today my administration received a report that a student made a threat to campus. We investigated the report, along with our SRO, and determined that there was not a threat to campus. We thank those students who reported information to the administration as all potential threats are taken seriously and investigated. School is in session tomorrow. Thank you for helping us keep our school a safe place to learn.“

School is in session on Wednesday, Melton concluded.