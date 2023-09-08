LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– US 90 northbound from south of LA 88/ Coteau Road to LA 92-1/ Young Street will have nightly lane closures from Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with weather permitting, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closures are essential for crews to repair damaged concrete without replacing the entire foundation. DOTD said the road will be open to normal traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles can access the area but may have to deal with delays.

A detour is not necessary, according to DOTD.