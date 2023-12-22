(KLFY)– A News 10 investigation has revealed a suspect charged and indicted in a Lafayette man’s murder has been mistakenly released from jail.

News 10 first brought you the story about a Lafayette mother frustrated that she has no idea that the suspect indicted in her son’s murder was released from jail.

Jacoldy Fox was one of two men indicted for principal to second degree murder of Telvis Benajmin, who was shot to death in 2020 in Lafayette. Fox has been in jail since he was indicted in 2022.

News 10 learned Fox was released from the Lafayette Parish jail last Friday, Dec. 15, and transferred to the St. Landry parish jail, where he was able to bond out. The victim’s mother didn’t understand how this happened.

News 10 dug deeper and discovered Fox was being held in the Lafayette Parish jail with a bond of $100,000. According to court documents, a judge agreed to reduce his bond from $250,000 in March.

Last Friday, without posting bond, Fox was transferred to the St. Landry Parish jail, who had a hold on him for an arrest by state police for unlawful use of state ID. Fox was then able to bond out of this jail the same day he was transferred there.

According to the St. Landry Parish warden, there was no hold for any other agency.

News 10 talked with an officer with the Lafayette Parish jail, however, who told us they did have a hold on Fox. He was supposed to be transferred back.

According to court documents News 10 obtained on Dec. 22, Fox is now wanted.

Documents say Fox failed to comply with home incarceration, failed to report for his GPS monitor, and comply with curfew, which was a requirement if he was to bond out of the Lafayette Parish jail. Records showed the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office can now take him into custody through any means necessary.

Once he is booked again into the Lafayette Parish jail, he will be held without bond until his next court date on Feb. 1, 2024.

