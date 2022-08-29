SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The city of Scott is honoring veterans in a major way. Officials plan to create a memorial that will allow the city to remember those who fought and served our country.

“Everyone in this community at some point is connected to a veteran.”

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said the city of Scott wants to honor its veterans in a way in which the community can be involved.

A veteran’s memorial will be built in downtown Scott as a way to commemorate those who served, fought, and died for this country.

“So this was just an idea that I had. We have a farmer’s market area that really wasn’t being utilized to its potential. It’s in the core of our city founded on the railroads. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity. “

Local veteran Donald Hargrave said this will be more than just a memorial for the community, it will be a place to reflect.

“Its more than just a memorial, it’s actually a place to come and have solitude with the military guys who are still here and the ones that didn’t come back.”

Mayor Richard said the veteran’s memorial is a small way to thank veterans for their service.

“And so anything that we can do to make sure we honor them and show them that we are proud of what they have done and how they have given the ultimate sacrifice to service, it goes a long way. It’s going to be a remarkable day.”