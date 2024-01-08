LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A new traffic signal on Camellia Boulevard will become operational this week.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that the new traffic signal on Camellia Boulevard and Bluebird Drive will become operational at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
LCG urges drivers to use caution and be aware that the traffic signal will be fully active.
