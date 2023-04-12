LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new skate park will be built at Thomas Park, creating some fun for the skating community.

The park will be designed as a 13 ft. with a street plaza. A 4.5 ft. to 7ft. bowl and mini ramp. Hollis Conway, PARC director, said the skaters’ community has been longing for a place to call their own since the city’s only park was closed in 2018.

“I’m very excited that we’re finally moving forward with the skate park. We have a very passionate skate community. Very active, very skilled, very accomplished across the state, and I’m very excited about that,” said Conway. “I just know that that community is very passionate about re-engaging the skating community and having their own facility here, and as a park department, we’re excited to be able to do that, especially with the support of the administration to be able to offer this to that community.”

He adds the location was meant to be.

“You take in all of the locations of our parks. The accessibility. You take in the communication with the skate park community and; the availability of land. This just seems to be the perfect place to place it,” Conway told News 10.

Overall the wait will not be much longer for the new development.

“We are actually in the final phases of getting the contract signed with the contractor, so hopefully, in the next month in a half to two months to break ground and have the project finished before the end of the year,” said Conway.

Many people expressed their excitement about the skate park coming on social media.

“Once we get the skate park up and going, we invite the community to come out and see the beautiful work that we have done, and we always welcome feedback from the community. We want to provide a diverse opportunity for activities to the community, so we welcome feedback,” he concluded.