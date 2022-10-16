LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.

Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen announced on Facebook that they will be opening in the old Shoney’s Lafayette location, which is located at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway.

On the menu will be fried seafood, boiled crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya, wings, and much more, according to Developing Lafayette.

“We chose Lafayette to open Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen because of the growing, diverse market and to offer our products to the broadest customer base as possible,” says Booga. “Being at the hub of two major interstates, the Northside of Lafayette is seeing a resurgence of local businesses & entrepreneurial talent and we want to be a part of that movement,” Owner “Booga” told Developing Lafayette.

Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen will be accepting applications starting Oct. 17. Though no date has been set for its opening, it is expected to open in November.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.