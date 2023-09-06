SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– A new roundabout in Scott is looking to attract more people to the city and ease traffic for drivers.

The city is on its way to becoming the fastest growing city in Lafayette Parish with the addition of the roundabout. The mayor of Scott, Jan Scott-Richard, said this project will be an easier route for residents to take.

“We’ve always talked about being the gateway from the west, and I think we’ve done some significant improvements to Apollo Road near the interstate and to our roundabout there,” Richard said. “Typical section with sidewalks connecting our school to our library to our communities is gonna be crucial to us from an economic standpoint.”

Richard said the new roundabout looks to improve traffic in the city and will be a better route for drivers to take rather than a stoplight.

“They’ve been proven to be a traffic-claiming measure, and I think that’s what you’re gonna see here naturally with the aesthetic improvements that we’re making inside of the roundabout,” Richard said. “It’s gonna really slow traffic down. It’s just an easier way to maneuver traffic rather than a light where people are waiting for the signal to change.”

Richard said Scott is heading in the right direction and does not look to slow down anytime soon.

“Our city is growing tremendously,” Richard said. “It’s really grown even during COVID. Our city was growing leaps and bounds. Our sales tax numbers are up. Our revenue’s up. We’ve invested in the right things, and I think Apollo Road was a huge investment.”

Richard said more people will continue to move to the Scott with the addition of the roundabout.

“I think people are attracted to clean communities and communities that are inviting, and I think what they are gonna see in that roundabout and what they’re gonna see on the Apollo Road four-lane boulevard is gonna be inviting, and I think its gonna attract a lot of people into our community outside of our citizens,” Richard said.

Richard said the rest of the roundabout is expected to be completed within the next month.