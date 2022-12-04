LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new neighborhood restaurant is set to open this month in the former Saint Street Inn on Brook Ave.

Park Bistro, is located at 407 Brook Ave. in Lafayette and is set to have a soft opening on Dec. 8 according to their Facebook.

Chef Peter Cooke will bring his experience as a head chef in New York City to Lafayette with the new restaurant and will serve up a wide range of drinks, as well as, burgers, gnocchi, chicken and much more, according to Developing Lafayette.

For more information, visit the Park Bistro website or Facebook page.