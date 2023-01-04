LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish School System has named Perry Myles as principal of Northside High School.

He replaces Julia Williams who was recently appointed principal at Lafayette High.

In a news release, LPSS described Myles as having a strong and effective leadership.

“He will be an asset to the students, staff, and Northside High School community. Our school system is fortunate that Mr. Myles has joined our team and will lead the important work at Northside High School,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said.

He officially began his appointment on January 2, 2023.