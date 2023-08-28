DUSON, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announced on Monday that Beryl Wagner has been appointed as the next principal of Duson Elementary School.

“With Ms. Wagner’s passion for student success and extensive experience in school administration, she brings a wealth of knowledge to guide Duson Elementary School as they continue to flourish and progress toward an A-rated status,” states Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet.

With over 28 years of experience within the education field, Wagner began her career in 1995 as a teacher for high school math, computer science, and business classes in New Orleans. She then transitioned to instructing 3rd-grade students in St. Mary Parish.

She then left Louisiana for the role of a middle school assistant principal within Georgia’s Gwinnett County Public School (GCPS) system from 2006 to 2017.

Wagner returned to Louisiana and for the last seven years, she has contributed her expertise to the LPSS, holding positions as an assistant principal at Carencro Heights Elementary School and principal at Acadian Middle School. She most recently served as an assistant principal at J. Wallace James Elementary School.

“The Duson Elementary School staff and stakeholders provide a nurturing learning environment with attention to each student’s academic, social, and emotional needs and I am thrilled about joining the staff to continue the work to grow future leaders each and every day,” says Wagner. “The staff, students, and school community are outstanding and I look forward to working side-by-side with them to continue the success! GO TIGERS!’”

Wagner holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern University, a specialist degree from Piedmont College, and a master’s degree in school administration from Xavier University. She was also recently named the 2023-2024 Assistant Principal of the Year.