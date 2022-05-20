LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) unveiled a plan to add bike paths and trails in Lafayette.

The proposal is called the Bicycle Lafayette Plan. It includes over 10 miles of proposed bikeways and trails, including the 8.8-mile Véloop. It will connect 17 neighborhoods from Rotary Point to Pontiac Point. The plan also includes a 10-foot wide, 1.65-mile trail connecting Girard Park to Moncus Park.

Bicycle Lafayette Veloop

Bicycle Lafayette Network Map

Mayor-President Josh Guillory said, “These multi-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists will not only make Lafayette a healthier and safer place, but also a more attractive place to live, work, and play.”

The Véloop connects the Oil Center, Downtown, and the Sterling Grove National Historic District as well as connectivity to the Vermilion River. “The Bicycle Lafayette Plan will open up new connectivity for those who rely on bicycles for transportation and create more recreational opportunities for our residents and visitors,” Nick Hernandez, LCG Pedestrian and Bicycle Coordinator said.

The first phase of construction is set to begin in early 2023. The Bicycle Lafayette Plan will be available for public input in June.