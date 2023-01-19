LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new patio-style bar is soon coming to Lafayette.

The Yard Goat will be located at 116 Bertrand Drive, according to their Facebook page.

Rusty White and co-founder Herb Dyer, the two behind Velvet Cactus and Bulldog bar restaurants, modeled the restaurant after their popular New Orleans patio bar Wrong Iron.

“You can’t put a bar like Wrong Iron just anywhere in a city because of the huge open-air patio,” White told News 10. “We have wanted a Lafayette location for years because we have always heard great things about the city and culture and feel it can support a venue like this.”

“The open patio with Oak trees and TVs is a huge part of what makes Wrong Iron special and The Yard Goat will have the same thing going for it,” said White.

On Facebook, the restaurant announced that they are “Opening in Fall 2023 we are at Beer Garden that will have local food trucks, pop up kitchens, fire pits, private party areas and a whole lot more.”

White told News 10 that “we will have 50 beers on tap, 6 wines on tap, 6 cocktails on tap, a 16 bottle cruvinet wine system that keeps open bottles fresh for 30 days, 4 frozen drink machines and a large variety of liquor with some specialty cocktails not on tap.”

“The food menu is still being developed. Wings and burgers need to be on there but we want food the people of Lafayette want us to serve there also,” White continued.

White also told News 10 that there is no exact opening date, however, they “are shooting for the beginning of football season.”

For more details, visit the Yard Goat Facebook page.