LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A location that was once a Mongolian grill and well known as Coyote Blues for years, will now be a fine dining experience with dishes from around the world and atmosphere that is out of this world.

Mr. C’s Landing, is opening on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page, in the former Coyote Blues space at 5741 Johnston St. The restaurant will feature dishes from different regions of the world—including Louisiana.

Not only will the restaurant feature a unique space theme with unique artwork, astronaut figures and a large projection wall with vibe setting visuals, but it will also have friendly, robotic help. Autonomous hosts and food runners will be present to provide service and even display promotions. The restaurant will also feature top of line restroom facilities, two large party rooms and a bar extending out to a renovated patio, according to Developing Lafayette.

Once the restaurant is up and running, the website will also feature online ordering.