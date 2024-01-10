LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In the heart of UL’s campus, the parking lot of the Earl K. Long gym will soon be transformed into the brand new Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church.

As the church celebrates its 100 years on campus, Father Broussard says the church has outgrown their current building.

“It’s very exciting. It’s been a long process. Probably started about 15 years ago with discussions and to be at the point where we can finally get the images out there and get people very excited about the project as is almost unbelievable for us,” said Broussard.

Adding in the condition of the building being in need of repairs, and the lease expiring in March, the Dioses of Lafayette made a deal with the university that led to them owning the property next to the Earl K. Long gym.

“To be on property that we own is incredibly important because it means we’ll be here forever. We won’t have to worry about renewing leases or anything like that,” said Broussard.

With official renderings of the new building being revealed, Broussard says the design of the church was made with Louisiana culture in mind.

“Our architects came in from Washington, D.C. They learned a lot about the culture and the Acadians in particular, and then they went back and researched the Acadians and found out that they came from the Bondy region of France, most of them,” Broussard explained. “And then they looked at the churches in that area, and that’s where their inspiration came from for the church.”

As students continue to enroll and take part in growing the church each semester, members say now is the perfect time to begin the church’s brand-new chapter.

“People who maybe from Lafayette would have gone out of town to college or staying now because they want to be involved in wisdom,” said Broussard.

Beau Brown with Ragin Cajun Catholics said a new church will continue the growth Our Lady of Wisdom as seen.

“We’re getting closer to the church that our lady of wisdom needs,” said Brown. “Just the students are continuing to flock to Our Lady of Wisdom and a new church will really make a lot of room for these students to grow into.”

And with planning and fund raising still underway, Father Broussard says the hope is to break ground on the new facility in late summer or early fall.

