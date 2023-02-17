LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new Mexican restaurant located on W Pinhook Road opened its doors this week.

Little Hacienda Mexican Restaurant officially opened on Feb. 14 and is located in the former Blue Apache space at 3558 W Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

According to their Facebook page, the restaurant offers Mexican dishes including enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, and tacos. They also offer two-for-one house margaritas every day.

“Margaritassss 2×1(per person) all Day every Day,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Little Hacienda is open for dine-in and takeout, according to their Facebook.