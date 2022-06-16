LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After months of searching, Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School representatives have found a new principal who will “take the academy to the next level.”

Principal Ronnie Harrison has over 20 years of experience as an administrator. He is originally from Louisiana, but before accepting the position he was in Ohio. He said coming back home was the obvious choice.

“Having the opportunity to come back and be with the students was just a no-brainer,” Harrison said. “With this opportunity, I see the growth. I see how it will impact north Lafayette in a positive manner, and I want to be a part of that.”

His plans as principal are to ensure parents and their children are on the right track, help students meet their goals, and fully recover from the impact of COVID-19 in schools.