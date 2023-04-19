LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) State Police has determined that the Lafayette police officer who shot and killed a man outside the La Bamba night club on Johnston Street, witnessed the now deceased person fire his weapon at someone in the parking lot.

State Police Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen said investigators recovered the handgun at the scene.

This shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on April 9.

Deiondre Solomon, 28, of Lafayette was shot once by an officer working a security detail who discharged his weapon upon hearing shots fired.

Solomon was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The officer was not injured.

A local activist group recently requested that police release the body camera footage from the incident.