LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man has been found guilty by a jury for the murder of a 22-month-old in 2022.

On Wednesday, Christopher Ledet, Jr., was found guilty for the second-degree murder of 22-month-old Kaceston Freeman on July 21, 2022 at his house in Lafayette. The jury found that Freeman suffered a traumatic head injury while in the care of Ledet.

Ledet put Freeman to bed sometime after 10 p.m. prior to the baby’s mother when she arrived at home after work that night at 11:28 p.m. The following morning Freeman was found in the bed not breathing, and ambulance personnel were unable to revive him.

Lafayette Police Department detective Brooke Duhon testified that Ledet gave conflicting

statements when questioned by her after Freeman’s death, and the medical examiner, Dr. Christopher Tape, testified that the victim had suffered a lacerated liver and a traumatic head injury from blunt force trauma, and died from those injuries.

District Attorney Don Landry praised prosecutors Andi Lex, Fritz Welter and Alan Haney.

“These types of cases are very difficult to prove and hard on everyone involved, from the victims and their families to our prosecutors and staff,” said Landry. “These felony track prosecutors and their staff did a fantastic job of presenting the evidence in this case in trial, which lasted almost two weeks.”

Sentencing will take place on March 13, 2024 before District Judge Michele Billeaud, with Ledet facing a mandatory life sentence with hard labor on the conviction.

