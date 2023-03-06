LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With the new terminal at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) opening up just over a year ago, LFT now has a fifth gate to serve passengers.

LFT announced the new gate on Facebook with the following statement:

“For the first time in its 41-year history, passengers departing from and arriving at Lafayette Regional Airport will have a 5th gate to serve them. The additional gate has been a part of the new terminal project since the Lafayette Airport Commission created plans for the New LFT Terminal.”

LFT, which is located at 200 Terminal Dr. in Lafayette, is served by Delta, American Airlines, and United. The new fifth gate, according to LFT, will mainly be used by American Airlines.

