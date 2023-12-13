LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette diners who want seafood fast will soon have a new food option.

Rocket 87, a new concept in fast food, will open Friday at 3136 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, on the corner of Curran Lane, in a location formerly occupied by La Hacienda and Backyard Burger.

The menu will feature Asian-inspired chicken and seafood dishes, as well as Cajun favorites like fried shrimp and fish. At the top of the menu is a list of items called “Rocket Rice Bowl,” which includes Hot & Spicy Chicken, braised ribs, “Bang Bang Shrimp Bowl” and Supreme Seafood Bowl.

Photos on the restaurant’s Facebook page show a drive-through, for extra-fast food.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The restaurant’s website outlines an ambitious business plan, with this location as the first of many.

“Our company’s story begins in the heart of Lafayette, Louisiana.” the site reads. “In the next two years, we will establish more than 15 locations in several nearby cities.”

The restaurnat’s Facebook page liosts its hours of operation as Sunday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Latest posts