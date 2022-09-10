LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park will host a fall-themed event in October that will feature trick-or-treating, local food vendors, and more.

As fall approaches, Moncus Park will host Autumn in the Oaks, on October 29. The fall-themed event will be filled with fun for the whole family.

In addition to the park’s wooded trails, Autumn in the Oaks will feature several fun activities such as a maze and a pumpkin patch.

At the event, the community can enjoy local food vendors, hay rides, and of course, trick-or-treating.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. on October 29 and will go until 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Moncus Park website.