LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new store, called Popshelf, will be opening in Lafayette soon.

Popshelf, a store that’s part of the Dollar General chain that mostly sells items for $5 or less, will soon have a store in Lafayette.

According to The Advocate, the new store will be located at 609 Settlers Trace Blvd, where Ulta used to reside.

The article states, “Popshelf stores offers include on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty, home cleaning supplies, arts and crafts and party planning items, store officials said. It currently has a store in Houma.”