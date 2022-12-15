LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new bin-style discount store is set to open this week on Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

Today’s Big Deals, is set to open at 9 a.m. on Dec. 16 and is located at 1897 W Pinhook Rd., in Lafayette, according to their Facebook page.

According to Facebook, the concept is “retail for treasure hunters.”

“Imagine black Friday not only better but EVERY week with Amazing merchandise,” they stated on their Facebook.

The business purchases truckloads of inventory from major retailers and puts 30,000-40,000 items into 100 bins each week.

“It’s like a massive treasure hunt to find sweet deals,” they said in a Facebook post.

Beginning each Friday, the store opens with all items available for $10 each. Then on Saturday, each item is $8. Sunday, it does down to $6. Monday is $4, Tuesday is $2, and Wednesday is just $1 per item. The store will then close on Thursday for restocking.

For more information, visit Today’s Big Deals website.