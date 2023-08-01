LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A new Chick-fil-A location has opened joining five others serving the wider Lafayette area.

Located at 5300 Johnston St. the restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Guests of the restaurant can place an order for pickup, dine-in on the Chick-fil-A app or online.

Approximately 125 full- and part-time jobs will be added to the Lafayette community.

The restaurant has pledged to recognize 100 local heroes making an impact in the Lafayette area and provide them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year in honor of the locations opening. They also plan to donate $25,000 to Feeding America which will be distributed to local partners to help fight hunger.

They will also participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.

Lafayette native John Arton owns and operates the new location. “This is our home, so we take pride in giving each guest the quality they expect and the care they deserve. We not only look forward to reconnecting with guests in the vicinity of the Johnston Street area but also continuing to invest in the community and our Team Members at Chick-fil-A Johnston St. and Ridge Rd,” said Arton.