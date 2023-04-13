LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new burger restaurant, located in Downtown Lafayette, has announced that they are now open for business.

The Flats, located in the former Tula Tacos space on Jefferson Street, announced on Facebook that they are open and to “Come see us!”

According to their website, they offer burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, a wide range of dips, and a variety of cocktails and beer.

Located at 427 Jefferson Street in Lafayette, The Flats is open Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or website.