CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Residents of Carencro will have a new “Stop” for their Cajun specialties this summer.

The Best Stop in Scott, which opened in 1986 serving its signature boudin, cracklins and Cajun specialty meats to locals and visitors is having a groundbreaking ceremony at a new location in Carencro.

The franchise owners and staff invite everyone to the ceremony on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. to launch the construction phase at 3470 NE Evangeline Thruway, just down the road from Prejean’s Restaurant.

Set to open in the Summer of 2023, The Best Stop Cajun Market will provide Carencro residents with its famous boudin, cracklins and other Cajun specialty meats.