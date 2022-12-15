LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The neighbor of a 65-year-old woman rescued her from a house fire in Lafayette earlier this evening, according to the Lafayette Fire Department (LFD).

According to LFD, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Frank Street around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 15 after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

Once firefighters arrived, the flames were venting from several windows and doors, however, crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes, LFD said.

The home was occupied by two sisters, both over 60. LFD said that one of the sisters was in the kitchen when she noticed smoke coming from her bedroom. She then alerted her sister and exited the home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A neighbor across the street noticed the smoke and that one sister was still in the home. He then broke the bedroom window and helped the 65-year-old out, according to LFD.

The woman sustained minor cuts from the broken glass, and the home sustained heavy fire damage.

Courtesy of LFD

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.