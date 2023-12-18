LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– It’s that time of year when the temperatures are dropping and people are looking for those dishes to keep them warm through the winter.

Meals like gumbo may be the first option to come to mind, but there are other filling dishes that are affordable and accessible in Lafayette.

Ramen and pho are two popular Asian foods that provide people with a toasty taste of flavorful broth, noodles and various toppings. Many Lafayette restaurants sell these dishes year-round, but it’s nothing like grabbing this hot meal right when the breeze and cold start to kick in.

Ramen and pho are available at these Lafayette restaurants:

Address: 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Monday, closed; Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 120 Curran Lane

Hours: Sunday- Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday., 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Address: 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite H

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Address: 5451 Johnston St.

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday- Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Address: 2201 Kaliste Saloom Road #1b

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 105 A Touchet Road

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, closed; Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Address: 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Hours: Sunday-Monday, Wednesday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Tuesday, closed

Address: 4807 Johnston St. Ste K

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 114 Meadow Farm Drive #100

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday, closed

Address: 412 Jefferson St.

Hours: Sunday-Monday, closed; Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Address: 4650 Johnston St.

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 2809 Johnston St. #3243

Hours: Sunday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Address: 924 Kaliste Saloom Road

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Address: 4150 W Congress St.

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Address: 924 Kaliste Saloom Road

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-8 p.m..; Saturday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Address: 110 Arnould Blvd.

Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 4807 Johnston St.

Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

