LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– It’s that time of year when the temperatures are dropping and people are looking for those dishes to keep them warm through the winter.
Meals like gumbo may be the first option to come to mind, but there are other filling dishes that are affordable and accessible in Lafayette.
Ramen and pho are two popular Asian foods that provide people with a toasty taste of flavorful broth, noodles and various toppings. Many Lafayette restaurants sell these dishes year-round, but it’s nothing like grabbing this hot meal right when the breeze and cold start to kick in.
Ramen and pho are available at these Lafayette restaurants:
Saigon Noodles
Address: 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Monday, closed; Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Pho Home
Address: 120 Curran Lane
Hours: Sunday- Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday., 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.
Pho Hoa + Jazen Tea
Address: 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite H
Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Blu Basil Wine and Grill
Address: 5451 Johnston St.
Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday- Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Izumi Ramen
Address: 2201 Kaliste Saloom Road #1b
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Greyson’s Boiling Pot Seafood & Vietnamese Cuisine
Address: 105 A Touchet Road
Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, closed; Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Katsu Ramen Bar
Address: 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Hours: Sunday-Monday, Wednesday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Tuesday, closed
Mae Sone Noodle House
Address: 4807 Johnston St. Ste K
Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Nhi Taste of Asia
Address: 114 Meadow Farm Drive #100
Hours: Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday, closed
Tsunami Sushi Lafayette
Address: 412 Jefferson St.
Hours: Sunday-Monday, closed; Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-11 p.m.
Pimon Thai
Address: 4650 Johnston St.
Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Osaka Lafayette
Address: 2809 Johnston St. #3243
Hours: Sunday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thai With Love
Address: 924 Kaliste Saloom Road
Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Soul Haus Kitchen
Address: 4150 W Congress St.
Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Oishi Sushi
Address: 924 Kaliste Saloom Road
Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-8 p.m..; Saturday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Asian Market
Address: 110 Arnould Blvd.
Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Wat phou market
Address: 4807 Johnston St.
Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.