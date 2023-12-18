LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– It’s that time of year when the temperatures are dropping and people are looking for those dishes to keep them warm through the winter.

Meals like gumbo may be the first option to come to mind, but there are other filling dishes that are affordable and accessible in Lafayette.

Ramen and pho are two popular Asian foods that provide people with a toasty taste of flavorful broth, noodles and various toppings. Many Lafayette restaurants sell these dishes year-round, but it’s nothing like grabbing this hot meal right when the breeze and cold start to kick in.

Ramen and pho are available at these Lafayette restaurants:

Saigon Noodles

Address: 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Monday, closed; Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Pho Home

Address: 120 Curran Lane

Hours: Sunday- Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday., 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Pho Hoa + Jazen Tea

Address: 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite H

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Blu Basil Wine and Grill

Address: 5451 Johnston St.

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday- Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Izumi Ramen

Address: 2201 Kaliste Saloom Road #1b

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Greyson’s Boiling Pot Seafood & Vietnamese Cuisine

Address: 105 A Touchet Road

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, closed; Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Katsu Ramen Bar

Address: 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

Hours: Sunday-Monday, Wednesday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Tuesday, closed

Mae Sone Noodle House

Address: 4807 Johnston St. Ste K

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Nhi Taste of Asia

Address: 114 Meadow Farm Drive #100

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday, closed

Tsunami Sushi Lafayette

Address: 412 Jefferson St.

Hours: Sunday-Monday, closed; Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Pimon Thai

Address: 4650 Johnston St.

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Osaka Lafayette

Address: 2809 Johnston St. #3243

Hours: Sunday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thai With Love

Address: 924 Kaliste Saloom Road

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Soul Haus Kitchen

Address: 4150 W Congress St.

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Oishi Sushi

Address: 924 Kaliste Saloom Road

Hours: Sunday, closed; Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-8 p.m..; Saturday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Asian Market

Address: 110 Arnould Blvd.

Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Wat phou market

Address: 4807 Johnston St.

Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

