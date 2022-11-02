BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A multi-agency investigation involving multiple crimes resulted in the recovery of nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a call at a Broussard business at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a stolen truck and trailer. The trailer and truck were later returned, however, detectives discovered the vehicle was involved in a theft in another parish within the time frame it was stolen.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Oilfield equipment worth approximately $150,000 was reported stolen from another business in Iberia Parish and was believed to have been brought back into Lafayette Parish and left at a residence.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained and executed with the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. During the search, detectives located some of the stolen oilfield equipment from Iberia Parish, as well as additional stolen equipment worth approximately $243,000.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office had assistance from law enforcement in Iberia Parish. Police have identified a suspect in this case and an arrest is pending. This investigation remains ongoing.