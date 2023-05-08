LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Nancy Landry, has announced she is running for Secretary of State.

Nancy Landry has decided to run for Secretary of State after the announcement from current Secretary Kyle Ardoin that he will not seek another term.

Landry is a former State Representative and current First Assistant Secretary of State.

In her announcement statement, she said, “I have enjoyed serving in the Secretary of State’s office for the last 4 years, and I believe I have the knowledge and experience to most effectively uphold the integrity of Louisiana’s elections moving forward. I thank Secretary Ardoin for his service, and I look forward to assuring Louisiana citizens that our elections are fair, secure, and accurate.“

From 2008 to 2019, Landry served District 31 in the Louisiana House of Representatives.

During her legislative service, she was the Chairman of the House Education Committee, Vice Chair of the Civil Law and Procedure Committee, and served on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee during redistricting in 2011, according to the release.