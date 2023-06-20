LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities have released the name of the victim of the Baker Hughes accident from earlier this month.

52-year old Clayton Richard died on June 7th while working at the Baker Hughes facility in Broussard. The details of his accident are being investigated by OSHA. An autopsy on the cause of death is still underway.

At the time of the death, the company Baker Hughes released this statement:

Baker Hughes is aware of the tragic employee death that occurred at our Broussard, Louisiana, facility earlier today, June 7,” the company said in a news release. “We are devastated by the news, and our hearts go out to those impacted by this loss. The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and local communities is always our top priority, and we are investigating this incident internally while cooperating with the local authorities. During this difficult time, we will provide support for our employees while respecting the privacy of the family and community.

Richard attended Crowley High School and was a longtime employee of Baker Hughes.