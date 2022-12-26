LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The NAACP Lafayette Branch is calling on The Family Church to hold Pastor Jay Miller to a higher standard after his involvement in the Jan. 6 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the NAACP Lafayette Branch, the idea that Jay Miller, was seen and recorded “inciting violence with a bullhorn is a serious issue that will be referred to the proper authorities for further review.”

In a press release from the NAACP, it states, “The NAACP Lafayette Branch calls on The Family

Church, LCA, its leaders, and its church members to hold Pastor Jay Miller to a higher standard of

leadership and release all of the video recordings of his participation in the January 6th insurrection to clear up any questions regarding his actual participation and actions on that deadly day.”

The NAACP state that they are giving the church the chance to “show the Lafayette community what Pastor Jay Miller’s true heart was on January 6th.”

NAACP Lafayette President, Ravis K. Martinez gave his thoughts on this incident.

