LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette was briefly evacuated Friday morning as a precautionary measure.

Authorities issued an all-clear at approximately 9:45 a.m. and returned students to class.

According to a message sent to parents of students of the school, the evacuation is due to a chemical smell in the building. Visitors were not allowed to enter or leave campus.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

