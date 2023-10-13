LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festivals Acadiens et Creole really gives us a chance to see just how far the Acadien culture reaches, as the New Brunswick Delegation brings their music over 2,000 miles from home.

“We’re here to promote the French Acadian culture from L’Acadie which is all of the east coast of Canada, New Brunswick, Nova scotia, pi,” Daniel LeBlanc of New Brunswick Delegation said. “It’s all of the French Acadians that live there.”

Along with being a representation of L’Acadie, LeBlanc brought along artists from the area including Hert and Marc who said they’ve made friends in Lafayette and enjoy seeing similar traditions in the Cajun culture.

They also found a few surprises over 2,000 miles away from home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The festival itself is awesome, and we found some long-lost cousins down here,” musicians Hert LeBlanc and Marc Hache said. “2,000 miles away, and we hear some of the same language and expressions, and we kind of look the same. The culture, the food, everything is good.”

And as Festivals Acadians kicks off, LeBlanc said he looks forward to sharing a bit of his hometown with Lafayette as they listen to their music.

“We don’t play traditional Cajun music, we do it our own way,” LeBlanc said. “And we hope the people of Louisiana and the Cajuns will find a way to dance to ours,”