LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A fire at a Lafayette apartment complex has forced at least two dozen students to find new residences temporarily.

It happened around 7:38 p.m. Thursday.

Lafayette firefighters were dispatched to the The Edge Apartments on N. Bertrand Drive and found flames coming from the roof of Building 5.

Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said as crews arrived a number of firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze while others evacuated the surrounding units.

He said no one was injured, but at least 12 apartment homes were evacuated, and the tenants displaced.

It is not known how the fire started, but witnesses tell us that the fire was started by a small appliance, possibly an air fryer or a deep fryer.

Trahan said investigators are now working to determine the exact cause.