UPDATE, 8:25 A.M.: All eastbound lanes of traffic now open.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A multi-vehicle crash is backing up traffic on I-10 East.

According to State Police, Troopers are currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 E just east of LA 975. A vehicle fire had been reported by DOTD around midnight in the same area. No information on if these two incidents are related. Due to the recovery efforts, the bridge is closed.

This closure is causing eastbound traffic to back up in St. Martin and Lafayette Parishes. Crews are on the scene working diligently to recover the vehicles. Motorist can access I-49 to Hwy. 190 to Baton Rouge.

More information on this crash and updates on traffic will be provided as they become available.