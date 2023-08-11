LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Danielle Duncan talked to a local boutique owner who managed to build a fashion house from the ground up right here in Lafayette.

Linda Hurd, owner of Adeline Clothing Boutique, started selling clothes online out of her home just eight years ago. Now, every year she hosts one of the biggest warehouse sales known in Acadiana.

The boutique is online only. Hurd started selling pieces on Facebook from her home eight years ago. Now all orders purchased online are processed, packed, modeled and shipped from the 10,000 square foot warehouse in Lafayette.

“It’s great because we have the room for our incredible team to get like creative shots and videos and photos,” Hurd said.

Hurd values customer service and worklife culture, which is why she and the Adeline team of 20-plus women work to empower the creatives behind the brand and customer.

“Work culture is very important to me, it’s why I started my own business,” she said. “It not only looks girly and cute, I think we have really good culture here where it’s reflected in the team and how they feel coming to work.”