LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Motorists will have to prepare for a couple of temporary road closures in Lafayette.

Robley Drive between Elmwood Drive and Broadmoor Boulevard will be closed from Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3. Atmos Energy will be working on gas line infrastructure construction.

The 200 block of Wil Turner Road will be closed on Monday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Public Works will be installing subsurface cross drains under the road during that time.

Motorists will be able to take detour routes during the duration of these two closings.